THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 19, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'Field of Flags' for the Biden inauguration The U.S. Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are placed on the ground on the National Mall, in Washington, U.S. on Monday. Biden will take his oath as the 46th President of the United States of America on January 20 amid heavy security, days after the violent protest in the US Capitol. Joe Raedle, Reuters/Pool

Manila holds COVID-19 vaccination simulation Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on Tuesday. The city government began its pre-registration for Manila residents willing to avail of the free vaccine through their website manilacovid19vaccine.com on Jan. 1. Registered residents will then undergo checking of vital signs, screening and verification, administration of vaccine, and monitoring to check for possible side effects. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

'Defend UP, Defend our sanctuary' Students attend a protest against the termination of the UP-DND accord prohibiting police and military from entering UP campuses unless with prior notice, at the Quezon Hall in Diliman, Quezon City on Tuesday. The Department of Defense, citing supposed security concerns, unilaterally abrogated the decades-long agreement, a move criticized by members of the UP community, and many officials and organizations as an assault to academic freedom and meant to silence government critics. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Reaction to COVID-19 vaccine A medical doctor reacts as a fellow health worker inoculates her with a COVID-19 vaccine at the Osmania Medical College in Hyderabad on Tuesday. India is stepping up efforts to bolster trust in the vaccines after it was revealed that nearly a third of those invited to get jabs at the launch of a nationwide drive failed to turn up. Noah Seelam, AFP

Waiting for customers A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers in his shop in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on Tuesday. China reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the worst domestic outbreak since March last year with the total number of confirmed cases in the mainland at 89,453. Hector Retamal, AFP