THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 18, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Environmentalists protest coal mine extension in Germany Environmentalists block the railway tracks used to transport lignite to German energy supplier RWE's coal fired power plant in Neurath, western Germany as demonstrations continue against a coal mine extension in the nearby village of Luetzerath, on Tuesday. Already abandoned by its original residents, Luetzerath has become a symbol for resistance against fossil fuels with climate activists protesting the expansion of the mine under a compromise agreement given to multinational energy giant RWE that also includes a commitment to stop producing electricity with coal in western Germany by 2030. Ina Fassbender, AFP

Ressa, Rappler acquitted on tax evasion charges Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa celebrates after the Court of Tax Appeals acquitted her and Rappler Holdings Corporation on four tax evasion charges on Wednesday. The CTA 1st Division handed a not guilty verdict on the 4 counts of violation of the National Internal Revenue Code filed against Ressa and Rappler Holdings by the Department of Justice in 2018. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

UP-DND accord pushed 2 years after abrogation Students from the University of the Philippines - Diliman picket in front of the Quezon Hall in Quezon City on Wednesday, two years since the abrogation of the UP-Department of National Defense accord. The students pushed for an institutionalized agreement that would protect the UP community, especially in exercising academic freedom and democratic rights, amid increasing attacks allegedly perpetrated by state forces. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Lucky charms for sale at Binondo A sidewalk vendor sells lucky charms and ornaments ahead of the Chinese New Year, in Binondo, Manila on Wednesday. Pineapples called ‘ong lai’ in Hokkien, which means 'fortune come,' along with round fruits such as oranges are often incorporated in Chinese New Year feasts and decorations to symbolize abundance and happiness. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Groups slam DOJ as panel junks murder raps vs 17 police on ‘Bloody Sunday’ case Human rights groups led by Defend Southern Tagalog call for justice for labor leader Manny Asuncion during an indignation rally outside the Department of Justice on Wednesday. Rights groups slammed the DOJ's decision junking the murder complaint against 17 cops allegedly involved in the death of Asuncion on March 7, 2021 due to lack of probable cause. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News