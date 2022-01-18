Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 18, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2022 12:58 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber New Zealand reports significant damage in Tonga after volcanic eruption A general view from a New Zealand Defense Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows ash covered homes and vegetation over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in this photo taken on Monday. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last January 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. New Zealand Defense Force handout via Reuters 2022’s first full moon The Wolf Moon rises over Mow Cop Folly, Mow Cop, United Kingdom, on Monday. The Wolf Moon or Ice Moon, which is the first full moon of 2022, will appear full for three days until Wednesday, according to NASA. Carl Recine, Reuters National Artist F. Sionil Jose laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani Family and friends attend the inurnment rites of National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Jose, 97, died at the Makati Medical Center while waiting to undergo angioplasty on January 6. ABS-CBN News Getting the COVID-19 jab in Quezon City A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on Tuesday. Authorities observed an increase in residents availing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country imposed travel restrictions on the unvaccinated. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Workers exempted from 'no vaxx, no ride', DOLE says Passengers prepare to board buses at a terminal in Pasay City on Tuesday as a ban on unvaccinated individuals using public transportation stays in effect. Amid criticism of the policy from various sectors and lawmakers, the Labor Department on Tuesday said workers are exempted from the ban as they are necessary to keep businesses open. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News MRT-3 offers free antigen testing for COVID-19 A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the MRT-3 North Ave. station during the free antigen rapid testing offered for commuters on Tuesday. The MRT-3 management is offering free tests from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m to 9 p.m. until January 21 and will resume on January 24-28, and 31 at the North Avenue, Cubao, Shaw Boulevard and Taft Avenue stations as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News Read More: Tonga volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-ha’apai tsunami Pacific New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion New Zealand Defence Force first full moon of 2022 Wolf Moon Britain United Kingdom Mow Cop Folly F SIonil Jose National Artist for Literature Libingan ng mga Bayani Quezon City Quezon Memorial Circle no vax no ride no vaxx no ride no vaccine no ride transportation Pasay public transport MRT3 free antigen test MRT free antigen test /spotlight/01/19/22/which-mask-is-best-at-protecting-against-covid-19/overseas/01/19/22/who-endemic-covid-19-would-not-mean-end-of-danger/overseas/01/19/22/matter-of-time-before-taiwan-has-no-allies-minister/sports/01/18/22/raducanu-on-fire-to-win-on-australian-open-debut/video/news/01/18/22/some-ncr-pharmacies-tapped-to-become-covid-vaxx-sites