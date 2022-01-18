THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 18, 2022

New Zealand reports significant damage in Tonga after volcanic eruption A general view from a New Zealand Defense Force P-3K2 Orion surveillance flight shows ash covered homes and vegetation over Nomuka in Tonga after the Pacific island nation was hit by a tsunami triggered by a massive undersea volcanic eruption in this photo taken on Monday. The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcano last January 15 sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. New Zealand Defense Force handout via Reuters

2022’s first full moon The Wolf Moon rises over Mow Cop Folly, Mow Cop, United Kingdom, on Monday. The Wolf Moon or Ice Moon, which is the first full moon of 2022, will appear full for three days until Wednesday, according to NASA. Carl Recine, Reuters

National Artist F. Sionil Jose laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani Family and friends attend the inurnment rites of National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Jose, 97, died at the Makati Medical Center while waiting to undergo angioplasty on January 6. ABS-CBN News

Getting the COVID-19 jab in Quezon City A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine at the Quezon Memorial Circle Vaccination Hub in Quezon City on Tuesday. Authorities observed an increase in residents availing their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the country imposed travel restrictions on the unvaccinated. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Workers exempted from 'no vaxx, no ride', DOLE says Passengers prepare to board buses at a terminal in Pasay City on Tuesday as a ban on unvaccinated individuals using public transportation stays in effect. Amid criticism of the policy from various sectors and lawmakers, the Labor Department on Tuesday said workers are exempted from the ban as they are necessary to keep businesses open. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News