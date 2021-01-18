THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 18, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Paraplegic climbs 320-meter tower in HK Lai Chi-wai, a paraplegic climber, attempts to climb the 320-meter tall Nina Tower using only his upper body strength, in Hong Kong, China on Saturday. On this attempt, Lai completed 250-meters (75/f) for more than 10 hours, as he faced strong winds to raise funds for spinal cord patients. Tyrone Siu, Reuters

Getting tested People avail of the free drive-thru RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing offered by the Manila city government at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday. The by appointment only COVID-19 swab testing center can accommodate 100 individuals per day. It is available to Manila residents and non-Manila residents. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

DOTr implements MRT-3 trace to prevent COVID-19 transmission Passengers try the DOTr-MRT-3 Trace, the newest contact tracing app launched by DOTr at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on Monday, in an attempt to lessen transmission of COVID-19 in public transport system. Passengers may log in at trace.dotrmrt3.gov.ph to fill out their basic information then scan the unique quick response (QR) code at designated areas in different MRT-3 stations to avoid crowding in stations. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Migrants hope to enter the US under Biden presidency Hondurans taking part in a new caravan of migrants headed for the United States gather in front of police officers blocking the road in Vado Hondo, Guatemala on Sunday. The migrants hope to enter the U.S. under the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden, but communications from the Biden transition team said they won't be able to make changes to the immigration situation immediately. Luis Echeverria, Reuters