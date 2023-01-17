THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Search and retrieval at Nepal plane crash site Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Monday. Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. Prakash Mathema, AFP

Miss Universe fever not over A huge LED billboard congratulating newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel can be seen along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. R’ Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States in the pageant, thanked her Filipino supporters in her journey to become the first Filipino-American to win the crown. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Year-end ritual as new lunar Year of the Rabbit nears Buddhist monks led by Fr. Men Ching from the Sen Guan Temple in Divisoria, Tondo, Manila hold a year-end prayer ritual on Tuesday to welcome the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22. The fourth animal sign in 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, based on Chinese astrology. ABS-CBN News

Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News