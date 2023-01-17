Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2023 11:49 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos. 

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 5

Search and retrieval at Nepal plane crash site

Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Monday. Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. Prakash Mathema, AFP

Miss Universe fever not over

A huge LED billboard congratulating newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel can be seen along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. R’ Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States in the pageant, thanked her Filipino supporters in her journey to become the first Filipino-American to win the crown. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Year-end ritual as new lunar Year of the Rabbit nears

Buddhist monks led by Fr. Men Ching from the Sen Guan Temple in Divisoria, Tondo, Manila hold a year-end prayer ritual on Tuesday to welcome the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22. The fourth animal sign in 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, based on Chinese astrology. ABS-CBN News

Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest

Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Anti-piracy conference held in Manila

Multiple stakeholders from publishers, the academe, intellectual property law enforcement, and government agencies convene to cooperate against content piracy in a media conference in Manila on Tuesday. The conference is part of a publisher's anti-piracy campaign which aims to curb content piracy by educating, communicating, and instilling an appreciation of the value of one's work. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Pokhara   Nepal   plane crash   search and retrieval   Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel   Miss Universe 2022   R’ Bonney Gabriel   EDSA billboard   New Lunar Year   Year of the Rabbit   Fr. Men Ching   Sen Guan Temple   Chinese New Year   Manuel Manolo Lopez   memorial service   Manolo Lopez   Manuel Lopez   anti-piracy   anti-piracy conference   piracy   copyright   intellectual property rights   content piracy  