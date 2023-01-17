Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2023 11:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Search and retrieval at Nepal plane crash site Rescuers pull the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Monday. Nepal observed a day of mourning on January 16 for the victims of the nation's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades, with 67 people confirmed killed in the plane crash. Prakash Mathema, AFP Miss Universe fever not over A huge LED billboard congratulating newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel can be seen along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. R’ Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States in the pageant, thanked her Filipino supporters in her journey to become the first Filipino-American to win the crown. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Year-end ritual as new lunar Year of the Rabbit nears Buddhist monks led by Fr. Men Ching from the Sen Guan Temple in Divisoria, Tondo, Manila hold a year-end prayer ritual on Tuesday to welcome the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22. The fourth animal sign in 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, based on Chinese astrology. ABS-CBN News Ambassador Manolo Lopez laid to rest Family members carry the coffin of Ambassador Manuel 'Manolo’ Lopez during the memorial service at the Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City on Tuesday. Lopez, chairman emeritus of Lopez Holdings Corporation and the Philippine’s former envoy to Japan, died last Jan. 12 at the age of 80. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Anti-piracy conference held in Manila Multiple stakeholders from publishers, the academe, intellectual property law enforcement, and government agencies convene to cooperate against content piracy in a media conference in Manila on Tuesday. The conference is part of a publisher's anti-piracy campaign which aims to curb content piracy by educating, communicating, and instilling an appreciation of the value of one's work. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Pokhara Nepal plane crash search and retrieval Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel EDSA billboard New Lunar Year Year of the Rabbit Fr. Men Ching Sen Guan Temple Chinese New Year Manuel Manolo Lopez memorial service Manolo Lopez Manuel Lopez anti-piracy anti-piracy conference piracy copyright intellectual property rights content piracy /video/life/01/17/23/kbyn-ina-na-may-cancer-pinaghimalaan-umano-ng-nazareno/sports/01/17/23/djokovic-storms-into-second-round-on-australian-open-return/news/01/17/23/samar-island-under-state-of-calamity-due-to-floods/entertainment/01/17/23/seth-fedelin-reveals-status-with-francine-diaz/entertainment/01/17/23/kim-petras-to-release-new-single-brrr