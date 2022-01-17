THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 17, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

'No vaccine, no ride' starts Jan 17 Driver Federico Tiozon Jr. posts a 'No vaccine, No ride' sign on his passenger jeepney at a garage in Manila on Sunday. The transportation department will implement a 'No Vaccination, No Ride' policy in public utility vehicles in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

DOH considers ‘sentinel testing’ as COVID-19 cases rise A health worker from the home service laboratory 'Swab Wheels on the Go' administers a COVID-19 RT-PCR test in Quezon City on January 17, 2022. The health department is considering scrapping confirmatory tests for asymptomatic patients and close contacts and instead implement “sentinel testing” prioritizing symptomatic, senior citizens and other vulnerable groups as laboratories remain overwhelmed due to rising COVID-19 cases. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Metro Manila residents advised to remain vigilant vs COVID Members of the Manila Health Department (MHD) monitor patients undergoing isolation at the Manila COVID-19 Field Hospital at Rizal Park Monday. The health department advised the public to remain vigilant as spike in new COVID-19 cases were recently reported in Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, and Western and Eastern Visayas. NCR, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Cagayan Valley, and CAR remain under the critical case risk classification according to the Department of Health. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

San Juan intensifies COVID-19 vaccination drive People receive their COVID-19 jabs at the Fil-Oil Arena in San Juan City as the local governments intensify their vaccinations efforts amid spike in coronavirus infection rates on Monday. The national government intensified its call for people to get vaccinated to control the current surges believed to be driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Vaccine cards being required for public transpo Commuters line up at the Maharlika bus stop at Quezon Memorial Circle in Quezon City as a traffic personnel inspect their vaccination cards before being allowed on public buses on Monday. The government began implementing a 'no vax, no ride' policy in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News