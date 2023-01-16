THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 16, 2023

At least 67 confirmed dead in Nepal plane crash Rescuers inspect the wreckage at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday. At least 67 people were confirmed dead on Jan. 15 when a plane with 72 on board crashed in Nepal, police said, in the Himalayan country's deadliest aviation disaster in three decades. Prakash Mathema, AFP

Rocket strike in Ukraine kills 25, dozens injured Rescue workers continue their work at the site of a damaged residential building in Dnipro, southeastern Ukraine, Sunday, amid Russia's invasion. At least 25 people died, including one child, while 73 others were injured, after a rocket hit a 9-story building in Dnipro on Jan. 14, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said in a statement. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

‘Paano na ang silog?’ Groups protest rising food prices Multisectoral groups picket in front of the Department of Agriculture in Quezon City on Monday, demanding immediate solutions to high food prices, support for local food production, and a stop to importation. The protesters called out the Department of Agriculture for its alleged inaction as prices of commodities like onions, sugar and eggs have significantly increased in the recent months. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

China records 59,938 COVID-related deaths in a month Patients lay down on stretchers in an emergency room of a hospital in Shanghai, China on Sunday. Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the National Health Commission (NHC), confirmed on 14 January that China recorded 59,938 COVID-related deaths between 08 December 2022 and 12 January 2023. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE