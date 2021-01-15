THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 15, 2021

Duterte opens Skyway Stage 3 President Duterte inspects some areas of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 Project before heading to the inauguration ceremony on Thursday. The P44.86 billion project, which started in January 2014, was built by San Miguel Corp.'s subsidiary, Citra Central Expressway Corporation to decongest major Metro Manila roads particularly EDSA. Arcel Valderrma, Presidential Photo

Better prepared Vice President Mike Pence speaks to National Guard troops outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday in Washington. The US capital is under high alert after Congress impeached President Donald Trump, the second time under his four-year term. Alex Brandon, Reuters/Pool

Ahead of the Sto. Niño festival Catholic devotees carry images of baby Jesus to the Sto. Niño de Tondo Parish on Friday to have them blessed ahead of the feast on Sunday. The church and the local government of Manila have agreed to suspend the annual procession, the outdoor blessing of images and festivities to prevent the large gathering of people to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Youth groups call for abolishment of anti-terror law Commuters watch as activists from different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Liwasang Diokno at the Commission on Human Rights building in Quezon City on Friday. The protesters called for the abolition of the anti-terror law and slammed the Duterte administration for its allegedly failed response to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS -CBN News

A prayer before the fiesta A devotee offers prayers in front of a crucifix, one of the artifacts saved from the fire which gutted the Sto. Niño de Pandacan church almost a year ago, on Friday, a day before the district celebrates the Feast of the Child Jesus. The first Feast of the Sto. Niño after the church burned down looks to be quieter compared to previous years after the city government prohibited street gatherings and parades as the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Powerful quake rocks Indonesia Rescuers search for survivors at Mitra Manakarra hospital in Mamuju city on Friday, where as many as 20 patients and staff are trapped beneath the rubble after the hospital was flattened when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island. The powerful quake which struck shortly before 1:30 am left hundreds injured and at least 35 dead with the numbers expected to rise as rescue workers fan out. Firdaus via AFP