LOOK: Plan for linear park along San Juan River unveiled

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Government representatives unveil and inspect the rehabilitation plan for the easements of the San Juan River in Barangay Batis, San Juan City on Monday, January 15, 2024. The proposed plan aims to enhance the implementation of government initiatives such as developing a linear park by applying nature-based solution concepts to contribute to the different local government plans along the Pasig River.

The event was attended by Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jerry Acuzar, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes, and Metro Manila Council President and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.