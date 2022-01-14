THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 14, 2022

Nurses strike in the United States Activists gather during a vigil in Lafayette Park for nurses who died during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, in Washington, D.C. A number of nurses' unions organized several strikes across the country calling for safe working conditions in the industry as cases continue to rise. Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Manila opens COVID-19 booster shot drive-thru to general public A man takes a picture of a fellow cyclist as he gets a booster shot against COVID-19 at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall on Wednesday, which was set up exclusively for motorcycle and bicycle riders. The local government opened up the site to bicycle- and motorcycle-riding members of the general public after initially servicing only delivery riders. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees pray outside Quiapo Church amid closure due to COVID-19 Filipino Catholics hear Friday mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, the second day of its temporary closure. Rev. Msgr. Hernando Coronel of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Parish of St. John the Baptist also known as Quiapo Church, announced earlier the temporary closure along with all of their offices from January 13 to January 26 in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the surge of cases in the capital region. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vaccinations continue as PH logs another record-high fresh COVID-19 cases A drone image shows motorists lining up to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a drive-thru vaccination site in Manila on Friday as the Philippines faces a continued uptick in fresh cases. Health authorities on the same day recorded a record-high 37,207 fresh COVID-19 cases with a majority of the cases coming from Metro Manila, Calabrzon, and Central Luzon respectively. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News