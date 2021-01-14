THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 14, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Members of US Congress vote to impeach Trump for second time U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shows the article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump after signing it in an engrossment ceremony, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. Members of the US Congress voted to impeach US President Trump for the second time for allegedly inciting insurrection that ended up in the violent protest at the US Capitol last January 6. Leah Millis, Reuters

WHO experts to arrive in Wuhan for COVID-19 probe A woman wearing a face mask holds a baby that wears a protective shield during rush hour on a street outside of a shopping mall complex in Wuhan on Wednesday. A team of WHO experts will land directly in Wuhan on January 14, 2021, China's foreign ministry said, starting their long-delayed probe into COVID-19 at the virus epicentre. Nicolas Asfouri, AFP

2 men killed in shooting incident in Manila Members of the Philippine National Police investigate a crime scene after 2 men were shot onboard a jeepney along Quezon Boulevard in Barangay 310, Quiapo, Manila City on Thursday. According to initial report, the victims were shot by riding-in-tandem gunmen after boarding the jeepney, hours after their release from jail. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

QC gov't urges residents to observe minimum health protocols Market-goers are checked for their body temperature as they enter the Kamuning Market in Quezon City on Thursday. The city government encouraged the public to follow health protocols after a resident, who recently arrived from a business trip in Dubai, tested positive for the UK coronavirus variant. Continuous contract-tracing has been implemented to combat the spread of the more infectious virus strain. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Persons of interest in Dacera death undergo drug test The National Bureau of Investigation administers a drug test on persons of interest in the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera at the NBI Headquarters in Manila on Wednesday. Two men implicated in the death of Dacera have recanted their statements that drugs were involved in the incident, alleging they said it under duress while in police custody. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for Mass Sto Nino de Tondo parish priest Fr. Estelito Villegas prepares to celebrate mass at the Bulwagan ng Katipunan inside the Manila City Hall on Thursday, a few days before the Feast of the Sto. Nino. The Manila City government ordered a ban on all street activities and grand parades during the Pandacan and Sto. Nino de Tondo feasts celebrated every third Saturday and Sunday of January due to the prevailing threat of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News