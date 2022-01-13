THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 13, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'No vax, no ride' for tricycles in San Juan Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccination card inspection at QC-San Mateo Border Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News