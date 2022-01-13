Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 13, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2022 01:07 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 'No vax, no ride' for tricycles in San Juan Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Vaccination card inspection at QC-San Mateo Border Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News South Korea receives Pfizer's anti-COVID pill Paxlovid A worker unloads a cargo containing Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, for the treatment of COVID-19, the first batch to arrive in South Korea, at a cargo terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Seoul on Thursday. At least 21,000 of the pills arrived and is set to be given to coronavirus patients on Friday as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Jung Yeon-je, Pool via Reuters Read More: Pasay City vaccination card granular lockdown public transportation no vax no ride policy San Juan tricycle Quezon City San Mateo border vaccination card DOTr booster Manila Quirino Grandstand Manila drive-thru vaccination booster shot drive-thru vaccination South Korea Paxlovid Pfizer anti COVID pill COVID-19 treatment /overseas/01/14/22/england-cuts-covid-19-isolation-period-to-boost-economy/sports/01/14/22/pba-northport-replacement-import-still-awaiting-visa/sports/01/14/22/pvl-pldt-home-to-use-new-moniker-in-new-season/entertainment/01/14/22/billie-eilish-harry-styles-among-coachella-lineup-as-festival-returns/sports/01/14/22/cilic-advances-to-adelaide-semis