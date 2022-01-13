Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 13, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2022 01:07 AM

Barangay 183 in Pasay on granular lockdown

Barangay volunteers screen people entering Barangay 183 in Pasay City Thursday. Several areas of the community have been placed on granular lockdown as the barangay records 427 COVID-19 cases on January 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'No vax, no ride' for tricycles in San Juan

Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccination card inspection at QC-San Mateo Border

Police officers inspect vaccination cards of motorists and passengers passing through a checkpoint along Batasan - San Mateo road in Quezon City on Thursday. Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade earlier issued a department order enforcing the “no vaccination, no ride” policy under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 or higher George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Manila holds drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination

Motorists line up at Manila City’s drive-thru COVID-19 booster vaccination at the Quirino Grandstand on Thursday. The activity for 4-wheel vehicle owners has reached their quota of 300 vehicles as early as 8:21 a.m. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

South Korea receives Pfizer's anti-COVID pill Paxlovid

A worker unloads a cargo containing Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid, for the treatment of COVID-19, the first batch to arrive in South Korea, at a cargo terminal of the Incheon International Airport, in Seoul on Thursday. At least 21,000 of the pills arrived and is set to be given to coronavirus patients on Friday as concern mounts over the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. Jung Yeon-je, Pool via Reuters

