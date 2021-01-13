THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 13, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US House of Representatives prepares for impeachment case vs Trump Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding U.S. Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, U.S., Tuesday. Members of the US House of Representatives are scheduled to vote for the impeachment of US President Trump for allegedly inciting insurrection that led to the violent protest last January 6, 2020. Erin Scott, Reuters

Respite for a healthworker A health worker wearing a protective suit enjoys the falling snow at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported less than 500 new coronavirus cases for the first time since its cases rose to 1,241 during the Christmas holiday which prompted strict restrictions in the country. Yonhap via Reuters

'Bakuna, hindi Cha-cha' Progressive groups hold a protest against charter change in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Wednesday, as the lower house commences its committee hearing on the said proposal. Critics urged the lawmakers to focus on the government’s response on the COVID-19 pandemic instead of prioritizing discussions on amending constitutional provisions against foreign ownership of land, businesses and other institutions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Defendants attend preliminary investigation on Dacera case Defendants (from left) Clark Rapinan, Rommel Galido, Valentine Rosales and Jigo De Guzman and their respective counsels leave the Makati City Prosecutors Office after the preliminary investigation on the Christine Dacera case, on Wednesday. Defendant John Pascual Dela Serna retracted his initial statement given to the Makati police regarding the alleged presence of party drugs in the crime scene. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Indonesia President Widodo receives coronavirus vaccine Indonesian President Joko Widodo receives a shot of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday. Widodo was administered the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech as the country fights one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia. Agus Suparto, Indonesian Presidential Palace/Handout via Reuters