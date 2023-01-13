THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 13, 2023

Wild boars venture into luxury district in Hong Kong Wild boars feed from garbage bins in the luxury residential district of the Peak in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday. According to the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department there are between 2,000 and 3,000 wild boars in Hong Kong. They tend to remain hidden in wooded areas, but often venture out for food, sometimes foraging through garbage bins, barbecue sites and sometimes illegal fed by humans. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE

DTI monitors rising prices at public markets Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual (right) is joined by Senator Mark Villar in a visit to the Guadalupe Public Market in Makati City on Friday to monitor the prices of goods. The DTI is monitoring the market because of the reported rise in prices, particularly in onions and eggs. Consumers face a rise in the price of eggs because of short supply. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Missing sabungeros' relatives meet with DOJ chief Remulla Maria Carmelita Lasco, 75, holds a portrait of her missing son Ricardo “Jon” Lasco outside the Department of Justice in Manila on Friday. Family members of sabungeros missing for more than a year met with Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla to discuss details of the ongoing investigation. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Working on the image Wood carver Pablo Curibang works on religious statues brought in for repairs inside his Tayuman Street home on Friday, days before the Feast of Sto. Nino in Manila City. Curibang says that while orders and repairs have slowed down since the pandemic, he still considers himself lucky as he has never run out of customers. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News