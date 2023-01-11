THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 11, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

California experiences extreme weather San Diego firefighter Brian Sanford rescues a dog from a flooded home in Merced, California, on Tuesday. Fierce storms that ravaged California again Tuesday caused flash flooding, closed key highways, toppled trees and swept away drivers and passengers -- reportedly including a five-year-old-boy who remains missing in central California. Josh Edelson, AFP

PAGASA warns of heavy rains in Eastern Visayas People cross a damaged bridge in Catubig, Northern Samar due to the heavy rains brought by a low pressure area on Tuesday in this handout photo from Catubig Municipal Information Office. Weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA and shear line would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Dinagat Islannds, Surigao Del Norte, and Surigao Del Sur. Catubig Municipal Information Office, AFP/handout

Digital rights advocates call for suspension of SIM registration act Digital rights advocates and mobile users picket in front of the National Telecommunications Commission in Quezon City on Wednesday, calling for the suspension of the SIM Registration Law, two weeks into its implementation. The advocates cited provisions in the law and processes which supposedly violate data privacy, as well as the observed hitches in the registration, as basis for their call for its suspension. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees hold exhibit to mark Feast of Sto. Niño Catholic faithful look at the images of the Child Jesus from around the country in an exhibit dubbed "Ang Batang Hesus" at Ali Mall, Araneta City in Quezon City on Wednesday, to mark the Feast of Sto. Niño. The exhibit, which also features the three oldest Sto. Niño statues in the Philippines, will be open until January 14 during mall hours. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Checking ballots for errors and flaws Workers check printed ballots for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections for errors and flaws, during preparation for packaging and release at the National Printing Office on Wednesday. Ballot printing for the 2023 BSKE has been rescheduled to Jan. 23 to make way for the printing of ballots for the special elections for the seventh legislative district of Cavite on Feb. 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PCG conducts rescue ops as rain inundates Zamboanga This handout photo taken and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday shows rescue workers evacuating children from a flooded area in Zamboanga. At least 10 people have died due to bad weather across the Philippines in the past week, with more heavy rain expected in already sodden regions of the disaster-prone country, authorities said on January 10. Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via AFP