THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 11, 2021

Manila destroys fake beauty products Manila Mayor Isko Moreno checks fake beauty products ready for disposal and destruction during the flag-raising ceremony at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Monday. The counterfeit beauty products, illegally sold in Binondo, were seized due to its potential harmful effects to health. ABS-CBN News

MMDA closes 2 U-turn slots in EDSA Two U-turn slots near Gen. Malvar and Bagong Barrio along EDSA in Caloocan City were closed on Monday, to make way for faster trips on the EDSA bus carousel. The MMDA continues to eye more U-turn closures along EDSA as a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion aside from improving the EDSA Busway project, amid criticisms from private motorists. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Senate tackles nationwide COVID-19 vaccination plan Health Sec. Francisco Duque III (from left), vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and COVID-19 task force Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vivencio Dizon attend the Senate inquiry on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Monday. The Senate has convened the Committee of the Whole to determine the measures necessary to fully prepare for nationwide implementation of COVID-19 vaccination. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

PAGASA warns of serious flooding in Eastern Visayas Residents pass a flooded road in Borongan City in Eastern Samar province on Monday afternoon caused by the incessant rain for the past 3 days. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in Eastern Visayas as they issued a heavy rainfall warning due to the tail-end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News