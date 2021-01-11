Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 11, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 12 2021 12:28 AM

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Manila destroys fake beauty products

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno checks fake beauty products ready for disposal and destruction during the flag-raising ceremony at the Liwasang Bonifacio on Monday. The counterfeit beauty products, illegally sold in Binondo, were seized due to its potential harmful effects to health. ABS-CBN News

MMDA closes 2 U-turn slots in EDSA

Two U-turn slots near Gen. Malvar and Bagong Barrio along EDSA in Caloocan City were closed on Monday, to make way for faster trips on the EDSA bus carousel. The MMDA continues to eye more U-turn closures along EDSA as a long-term solution to ease traffic congestion aside from improving the EDSA Busway project, amid criticisms from private motorists. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Senate tackles nationwide COVID-19 vaccination plan

Health Sec. Francisco Duque III (from left), vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. and COVID-19 task force Deputy Chief Implementer Sec. Vivencio Dizon attend the Senate inquiry on the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program, Monday. The Senate has convened the Committee of the Whole to determine the measures necessary to fully prepare for nationwide implementation of COVID-19 vaccination. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

PAGASA warns of serious flooding in Eastern Visayas

Residents pass a flooded road in Borongan City in Eastern Samar province on Monday afternoon caused by the incessant rain for the past 3 days. Weather bureau PAGASA warned of possible serious flooding in low-lying areas and landslides in Eastern Visayas as they issued a heavy rainfall warning due to the tail-end of a frontal system and the intertropical convergence zone. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Remains recovered from ill-fated Indonesian plane

Indonesian rescue personnel carry body bags from Sriwijaya Air flight SJ 182 which crashed into the sea off the Jakarta coast, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal port, Indonesia on Monday. Rescuers searching for the wreckage of the Indonesian passenger jet that crashed into the ocean with 62 people on board have located its black box. Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana, Reuters

