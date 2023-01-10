THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 10, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Onion ‘solidarity buy’ supports local farmers in Pangasinan Volunteers from a farmers’ welfare advocacy group unload 1.7 tons of white onions in partnership with the church at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church in Quezon City on Tuesday. The white onions were directly purchased at 375 pesos per kilo from farmers in Pangasinan through a “solidarity buy,” pre-ordered at 400 pesos, to support local farmers and provide reasonably priced onions to prospective buyers amid rising prices. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Comelec holds Register Anywhere project at GSIS The Commission on Elections sets up a limited-time voter registration site within the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) office in Pasay City on Tuesday, as part of its Register Anywhere Project ahead of the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Voter registration ends on January 31. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Police dad gets pat on the hat A child greets his father after attending the Simultaneous Oath-Taking and Donning of Ranks of 2nd Level uniformed personnel at the Manila Police District headquarters in Manila Tuesday. Around 800 cops were promoted as second level uniformed police personnel under MPD’s CY 2022 Regular Promotion program in the presence of their family members. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LPA causes flooding in Butuan A resident struggles to push his bicycle as he navigates a flooded area in Barangay Villa Kanangga in Butuan City Tuesday. The heavy rain brought by the low-pressure area, which was estimated based on all available data at 425 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, caused flooding in several parts of the city. Kleester Macasero, ABS-CBN News

Domestic travel back in China as zero-COVID policy ends Passengers wearing face masks walk with their luggage in front of the Beijing Railway Station in Beijing, China on Tuesday. Chinese passengers are travelling domestically as the nation's most important holiday season kicked off, after the end of China's zero-COVID policy that was in place for 3 years. Wu Hao, EPA-EFE