THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 11, 2022

DOTr conducts voluntary antigen testing in LRT A passenger undergoes a COVID-19 antigen test at the Light Railway Transit in EDSA-Taft station on Tuesday. The Department of Transportation (DOTr) conducted random antigen tests on consenting passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System and the Light Rail Transit System, as part of its implementation of stricter health protocols to prevent spread of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Heavy rains cause massive flooding in Brazil People wade through the water as they remove belongings from their homes in the flooded Brazilian municipality of Juatuba, located in the state of Minas Gerais, on Monday. Brazil is currently experiencing heavy summer rains which according to meteorologits was caused by the South Atlantic Convergence Zone (ZCAS) -- a phenomenon created by a humid corridor from the Amazon rainforest meeting a cold front from the South. Douglas Magno, AFP

Banking hours adjusted amid spike in COVID-19 cases People check a closed bank along P. Ocampo in Makati City on Tuesday. A number of local banks issued advisories on their adjusted business hours amid staffing issues due to the surge in COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Activists call for justice for 'Bloody Sunday' victims Activists hold a protest in front of the People Power Monument in Dasmariñas, Cavite as the formal hearing on the murder case of BAYAN-Cavite coordinator Manny Asuncion commenced on Tuesday. Labor leader Asuncion was among the 9 activists killed during simultaneous raids in Southern Luzon on March 7, 2021, dubbed as “Bloody Sunday." Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

No vax, no problem as court lets Djokovic stay in Australia, for now Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic rests during practice ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia on Tuesday. Djokovic returned to training hours after winning a court challenge to remain in Australia. However, the fight over the world number one’s medical exemption from COVID-19 vaccination, which he needs to defend his Australian Open crown, is not over yet as the government said it was still considering another way to deport him. Scott Barbour, Tennis Australia handout/Reuters