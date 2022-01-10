Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 10, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 11 2022 12:49 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. NY residential building fire kills 19, injures 63 Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building in the Bronx borough of New York City, USA that erupted Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that 19 people, including 9 children were killed and 63 were injured during the incident. Scott Heins, Getty Images/AFP Layug Street in Pasay under granular lockdown A volunteer checks documents of a resident entering Layug Street in Barangay 2, Zone 1, Pasay City on Monday, after it was placed under granular lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 infections. City and Municipal mayors are authorized to impose granular lockdowns in areas where clustering of coronavirus infections is reported for a duration of 14 days. Affected households will be provided assistance by the local government units and the social welfare department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Pilot saved before train slams downed plane A screen grab from a police body camera video shows the pilot of a plane that crashed on railway tracks being rescued by Los Angeles Police Department officers moments before a train hit the aircraft in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sunday. The passenger train slammed onto the ill-fated Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot. LAPD handout via Reuters PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID-19 cases rise A police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon City on Monday. The National Capital Region was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, with the country reporting 33,169 on Monday, a record-high. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News Caloocan City Jail riot Members of the police Special Tactics and Response Team guard persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Caloocan City Jail after a riot broke out on Monday. Four PDLs were seriously injured in the riot, according to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. BJMP National Capital Region handout Read More: New York fire Bronx residential building Layug Pasay granular lockdown COVID19 pilot plane crash railway Los Angeles Police Department California PNP NCR border checkpoints cases motorists Quezon City Caloocan City Jail riot police PDLs /news/01/11/22/duque-omicron-now-dominant-variant-in-philippines/overseas/01/11/22/deltacron-likely-result-of-lab-error-experts-say/entertainment/01/10/22/vice-ion-donate-p500k-to-regines-odette-fundraiser/sports/01/10/22/djokovic-wants-to-play-in-australian-open-after-visa-win/news/01/10/22/senate-releases-pharmallys-twinkle-dargani-from-custody