THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 10, 2022

NY residential building fire kills 19, injures 63 Emergency first responders remain at the scene of an intense fire at a 19-story residential building in the Bronx borough of New York City, USA that erupted Sunday morning. Authorities confirmed that 19 people, including 9 children were killed and 63 were injured during the incident. Scott Heins, Getty Images/AFP

Layug Street in Pasay under granular lockdown A volunteer checks documents of a resident entering Layug Street in Barangay 2, Zone 1, Pasay City on Monday, after it was placed under granular lockdown due to a rise in COVID-19 infections. City and Municipal mayors are authorized to impose granular lockdowns in areas where clustering of coronavirus infections is reported for a duration of 14 days. Affected households will be provided assistance by the local government units and the social welfare department. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pilot saved before train slams downed plane A screen grab from a police body camera video shows the pilot of a plane that crashed on railway tracks being rescued by Los Angeles Police Department officers moments before a train hit the aircraft in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Sunday. The passenger train slammed onto the ill-fated Cessna that crashed shortly after takeoff, local media reported, just seconds after police freed the bleeding pilot. LAPD handout via Reuters

PNP strengthens NCR border checkpoints as COVID-19 cases rise A police officer inspects motorists at a checkpoint in the outskirts of Quezon City on Monday. The National Capital Region was placed under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, with the country reporting 33,169 on Monday, a record-high. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News