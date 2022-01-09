MULTIMEDIA

Praying to the Black Nazarene amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Photos by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The annual procession of the Black Nazarene or Traslacion is one of the most celebrated religious events in the county. Over the years, millions of devotees have participated in the procession to commemorate the transfer of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo Church.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were forced to cancel the event for a third year and suspend physical Masses inside Quiapo Church.

Streets leading to the Minor Basilica of The Black Nazarene were closed to prevent devotees from coming in. Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula has instead urged devotees to attend Masses livestreamed from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. to honor the Black Nazarene.

Here are select images of how devotees marked the Feast of the Black Nazarene amid difficult circumstances.

The surrounding area of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) in Manila City is seen without a crowd following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police officers secure the surrounding area of the Quiapo Church as the annual procession and physical Masses were suspended for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Empty Plaza Miranda remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A priest celebrates a Mass before an empty Quiapo Church, following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Bishop Broderick Pabillo, D.D., Vicar Apostolic of Taytay, Palawan, leads the Mass in an empty Quiapo Church, Manila in celebration of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The surrounding area of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) in Manila City is seen without a crowd following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Police officers secure the streets leading to the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 09, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A devotee of the Black Nazarene prays near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A vendor sells souvenir items of Black Nazarene near a barricade set up by the Manila police on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A devotee of the Black Nazarene prays near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A vendor walks near a barricade set up by the Manila police following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A devotee of the Black Nazarene prays near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Manila policemen secure the Plaza Miranda following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion at Quiapo Church on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News