The surrounding area of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) in Manila City is seen without a crowd following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police officers secure the surrounding area of the Quiapo Church as the annual procession and physical Masses were suspended for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Empty Plaza Miranda remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion, on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A priest celebrates a Mass before an empty Quiapo Church, following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church) remains empty following the suspension of the annual procession and physical Masses for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Bishop Broderick Pabillo, D.D., Vicar Apostolic of Taytay, Palawan, leads the Mass in an empty Quiapo Church, Manila in celebration of the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord and the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Police officers secure the streets leading to the Quiapo Church in Manila on January 09, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A devotee of the Black Nazarene prays near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Devotees of the Black Nazarene pray near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A vendor sells souvenir items of Black Nazarene near a barricade set up by the Manila police on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A devotee of the Black Nazarene prays near a barricade set up by the Manila police, following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and annual procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
A vendor walks near a barricade set up by the Manila police following the suspension of physical Masses at Quiapo Church and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Manila policemen secure the Plaza Miranda following the suspension of physical Masses and procession for the 2022 commemoration of the annual Traslacion at Quiapo Church on January 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News