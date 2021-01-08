THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 8, 2021

Securing Washington D.C. National Guard members walk behind a fence installed in front of the United States Capitol on Thursday, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the building in Washington D.C. The attack on the Capitol, home of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, is unprecedented since the war with the British in 1812. Stephanie Keith, Reuters

Black Nazarene devotees attend mass amid pandemic Devotees attend the Friday masses outside Quiapo church, a day before the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Church and government authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people observe the annual tradition. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

More years to come One hundred year-old Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, south east London on Thursday. A mass rollout by GP practices of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has begun, as hospitals across the United Kingdom face rising numbers of seriously ill patients. Kirsty O'Connor, Pool/AFP

A view from the top Devotees practice physical distancing as they attend mass at the Quiapo Church on Friday, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The group Hijos de Nazareno Central appealed to fellow devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols during the masses on the feast day of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion, which draws millions annually, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News