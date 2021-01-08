Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 8, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2021 01:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the big stories today in photos. Securing Washington D.C. National Guard members walk behind a fence installed in front of the United States Capitol on Thursday, a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump occupied the building in Washington D.C. The attack on the Capitol, home of both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, is unprecedented since the war with the British in 1812. Stephanie Keith, Reuters Black Nazarene devotees attend mass amid pandemic Devotees attend the Friday masses outside Quiapo church, a day before the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene. Church and government authorities have imposed strict measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as people observe the annual tradition. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News More years to come One hundred year-old Ellen Prosser, known as Nell, receives the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Dr. Nikki Kanani at the Sunrise Care Home in Sidcup, south east London on Thursday. A mass rollout by GP practices of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has begun, as hospitals across the United Kingdom face rising numbers of seriously ill patients. Kirsty O'Connor, Pool/AFP A view from the top Devotees practice physical distancing as they attend mass at the Quiapo Church on Friday, a day before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. The group Hijos de Nazareno Central appealed to fellow devotees to follow COVID-19 protocols during the masses on the feast day of the Black Nazarene as the traditional Traslacion, which draws millions annually, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mass vaccinations in Beijing underway People receive vaccines against COVID-19 at a temporary vaccination center in Beijing on Friday, more than a month ahead of the Lunar New Year. As of Thursday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China since the outbreak first started in the city of Wuhan stands at 87,278 cases. AFP Read More: United Stated democracy Capitol Washington attack Trump Trump supporters riot insurrection Black nazarene Nazarenom Quiapo Quiapo Church pandemic physical distancing London United Kingdom COVID-19 vaccine 100 years old elderly covid vaccine Ellen Prosser Beijing /overseas/01/09/21/twitter-permanently-suspends-trump-citing-risk-of-more-violence/video/news/01/09/21/throwback-anak-soco/entertainment/01/09/21/netflix-review-sharkboy-and-lavagirl-sequel-is-fun-if-predictable-childrens-fare/news/01/09/21/new-normal-na-traslacion-nagsimula-na/overseas/01/09/21/6-dead-nearly-50000-evacuated-in-malaysia-floods