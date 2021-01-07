Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 7, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 08 2021 12:15 AM

Here are the big stories today in photos.

1 killed in US Capitol violent protest

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington DC, Wednesday. A woman was reported killed after hundreds of protesters entered the US Capitol in a bid to overturn the results of the November 3 US presidential election, forcing the US Congress to postpone the session that would certify Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winning candidate. Jim Urquhart, Reuters

Clearing operation for Traslacion 2021

Maintenance workers from the City of Manila conduct cleanup and clearing operations around Quiapo Church in Manila two days ahead of the Feast of the Black Nazarene on January 9. The annual procession of the Black Nazarene, which draws millions of devotees, has been canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Quiapo church will be celebrating 15 Masses on January 9 and would only accommodate 400 mass-goers per Mass inside the Basilica in observance of the minimum health protocols. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Japan set to declare coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo region

A woman wearing a face mask walks under a row of gates at Hie Shrine in Tokyo on Thursday as Japan's government is expected to declare a coronavirus state of emergency in the greater Tokyo as local media said the capital would again report a record daily number of infections. The new restrictions will be far less strict than harsh lockdowns seen in other parts of the world, and will be softer even than the first state of emergency implemented in Japan last spring. Philip Fong, AFP

Welcoming the Black Nazarene

Devotees welcome the replica image of the Black Nazarene inside the National Shrine of Our Mother of Perpetual Help in Baclaran on Thursday, two days before the Feast Day of the Black Nazarene. Unlike previous years, there will be no Traslacion and only 30 percent seating capacity or 300 people will be allowed inside the Quiapo Church as part of protocols to guard against the spread of COVID-19. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Congress certifies Biden election victory

Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., listens during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol on Thursday in Washington, DC. Congress reconvened to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump, hours after a pro-Trump mob broke into the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings. J. Scott Applewhite, Pool/Getty Images via AFP

