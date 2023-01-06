Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 6, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 07 2023 12:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Bluefin tuna garners 15 million pesos in auction A sushi restaurant staff member stands next to the auctioned 212-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market, at the Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of wholesaler Yamayuki, and the company operating the Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurants, secured the first tuna auction of the New Year with a bid of almost 36.04 million Japanese Yen (Php 15 million). Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE Argentina's Messi back in training with French team Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi takes part in a Paris Saint Germain team training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex in Saint Germain en Laye, near Paris, France on Thursday. Messi, who captivated audiences around the world with his World Cup winning performance in Qatar for Argentina, plays professionally for the French team in Europe where he is paid an estimated $41 million a year. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE Juanito Jose Remulla III walks free, acquitted of drug possession Juanito Jose Remulla III is accompanied by his lawyer as he emerges from the Las Piñas City Jail in Las Piñas City on Friday. A Las Piñas City court acquitted Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, of illegal drug possession charges. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Rain or shine for Nazareno's Hijos Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on Friday. Devotees are getting ready to celebrate the Black Nazarene without the traditional Traslacion for the third consecutive year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Onion buyers flock to Kadiwa Center in Manila Residents of San Andres in Malate, Manila line up to purchase red and white onions from Nueva Ecija for only P170 per kilo at the Kadiwa Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry on Friday. Department of Agriculture officials previously inspected onion farms in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija where they found out that prices are pumped up by biddings of traders, and prices increase by the hour. ABS-CBN News Feast of the Black Nazarene nears A man walks past a mural of the Black Nazarene at a community near the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Friday as the feast of the venerated image nears. Thousands of devotees are expected to join the annual celebration in Manila despite the 3rd year suspension of the traditional Traslacion procession. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Read More: Japan tuna auction fish Tokyo Messi Argentina France PSG football World Cup Remulla drugs Juanito Jose Remulla III Jesus Crispin Remulla court Black Nazarene Nazareno Nazareno 2023 Feast of the Black Nazarene Manila Cathedral onions red onions white onions sibuyas Kadiwa Center Manila Bureau of Plant Industry San Felipe Parish /video/business/01/07/23/pse-3-day-rally-loses-steam/video/business/01/07/23/public-warned-vs-sim-registration-fee-scam/video/news/01/07/23/marcos-jr-pnp-mass-resignations-new-tack-vs-drug-trafficking/video/spotlight/01/07/23/treatment-of-remullas-son-compared-to-de-lima/video/news/01/06/23/pagkaabsuwelto-ng-anak-ni-remulla-mabilis-kumpara-sa-iba