THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 6, 2023

Bluefin tuna garners 15 million pesos in auction A sushi restaurant staff member stands next to the auctioned 212-kilogram Bluefin tuna after the New Year's first auction of the Toyosu Market, at the Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera in Tokyo, Japan on Thursday. Yukitaka Yamaguchi, president of wholesaler Yamayuki, and the company operating the Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurants, secured the first tuna auction of the New Year with a bid of almost 36.04 million Japanese Yen (Php 15 million). Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Argentina's Messi back in training with French team Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi takes part in a Paris Saint Germain team training session at the Camp des Loges sports complex in Saint Germain en Laye, near Paris, France on Thursday. Messi, who captivated audiences around the world with his World Cup winning performance in Qatar for Argentina, plays professionally for the French team in Europe where he is paid an estimated $41 million a year. Christophe Petit Tesson, EPA-EFE

Juanito Jose Remulla III walks free, acquitted of drug possession Juanito Jose Remulla III is accompanied by his lawyer as he emerges from the Las Piñas City Jail in Las Piñas City on Friday. A Las Piñas City court acquitted Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, of illegal drug possession charges. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rain or shine for Nazareno's Hijos Members of Hijos del Nazareno put a raincoat over a replica image of the Black Nazarene as it exits the Manila Cathedral after a visit on Friday. Devotees are getting ready to celebrate the Black Nazarene without the traditional Traslacion for the third consecutive year as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Onion buyers flock to Kadiwa Center in Manila Residents of San Andres in Malate, Manila line up to purchase red and white onions from Nueva Ecija for only P170 per kilo at the Kadiwa Center at the Bureau of Plant Industry on Friday. Department of Agriculture officials previously inspected onion farms in Tarlac and Nueva Ecija where they found out that prices are pumped up by biddings of traders, and prices increase by the hour. ABS-CBN News