Scaling roofs and mountains, Philippine students battle to take online classes

Mark Joseph Andal, 18, a college student, takes part in an online class through a smartphone at a forest hut where there is internet connection, following the suspension of physical classes during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mabalanoy, San Juan, Batangas, Philippines October 15, 2020. Andal has taken a part-time job in construction to purchase a smartphone for virtual classes and has also built a forest shelter to capture an internet signal. When the signal fades, Andal picks up his plastic chair to move to another spot, and if it rains, he holds the phone in one hand and an umbrella in the other. "We're not rich, and finishing school is my only way to repay my parents for raising me."Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
College students Jenebyl Cipres, 19, Almer Acuno, 21, Jester Rafon, 20, and Rosemine Gonzaga, 19, work on online worksheets in a hut on a mountain, as their community does not have enough signal for internet connection, following the suspension of physical classes during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sitio Papatahan, Paete, Laguna, Philippines, October 22, 2020. "I always fear I wouldn't be able to follow along with our lessons compared to my classmates who are in a better situation, in a more comfortable environment. I'm not jealous because I'm used to this way of living. I'm just scared to be left behind," says Rafon.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Annie Sabino, 16, a grade 9 student, completes her school work next to her dog, while tending to her family's sidewalk eatery beside their home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. "I often wake up late for class from staying up too late finishing online schoolwork, as the signal is better at night," says Sabino.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Lovely Joy De Castro, 11, a grade 5 student, takes part in an online class using a smartphone, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, while her grandmother and aunt prepare chickens to be sold to visitors at the Manila South Cemetery where they live in a makeshift home, in Makati City, Philippines, November 6, 2020. "I know we haven't given her enough guidance with school," says Castro's grandmother Angeline Delos Santos, "but if we don't take care of our business, we would have nothing to feed the kids."Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Jonathan Ticzon, 11, a grade 6 student, listens to his father Ricardo Ticzon at their home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, November 10, 2020. "I actually prefer online learning because I used to get bullied in school. In a way, this situation turned out better for me because now no one gets to bully me," says Jonathan.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
College students Jester Rafon, 20, Rosemine Gonzaga, 19, Jenebyl Cipres, 19, and Almer Acuno, 21, hike up a mountain to find a spot where there is internet connection so they could take part in online classes, following the suspension of physical classes during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sitio Papatahan, Paete, Laguna, Philippines, October 22, 2020. "I was really excited for college because all my life I've been here in the mountains," Gonzaga says, explaining how the pandemic had thwarted her plans for an independent life in the town.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Jonathan Ticzon, 11, a grade 6 student, listens to his father Ricardo Ticzon as he teaches him at their home surrounded by siblings and cousins, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Makati City, Philippines, November 10, 2020. "It's important for me to finish school so I can get a good job, and teach my future kids everything I know—just like how my father is to me," says Jonathan.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Mary Joyce Florendo, 8, a grade 3 student, is helped by her mother while working on her learning modules, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at their home in Manila, Philippines, November 10, 2020. "It's important for me to finish my studies so I can help my parents in the future," says Florendo.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Nhieshalyn Galicia, 8, a grade 2 student, works on a school assignment at her home, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manila, Philippines, January 6, 2021. "I actually think it would be much better if they postpone schooling for the meantime because not all parents are capable of teaching their children. It's really difficult and time-consuming, especially for me with two children. Sometimes they have questions that are difficult for me to answer," says Nhieshalyn's mother, Judelyn Margot Arnaiz.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Almer Acuno, 21, an agriculture student, uses a smartphone to take part in an online class as he sits inside a hut on top of a mountain where there is internet connection, following the suspension of physical classes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Sitio Papatahan, Paete, Laguna, Philippines, October 22, 2020.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Jhay Ar Calma, 10, a grade 5 student, is helped by his mother Jonalyn Parulan as he prepares to take part in an online class with a tablet, provided to him by the local government, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in their home in Sta. Mesa, Manila, Philippines, October 30, 2020. "Sometimes we change the SIM card to a different provider so he doesn't have to study on the roof, but there's rarely enough money to spare for that," Parulan tells Reuters.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Jean Irish Del Rosario, 13, a grade 7 student, takes part in an online class using a tablet that is connected to a sundries store's WiFi vending machine, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Tondo, Manila, Philippines, November 10, 2020.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Daniella Nicole Cabasines, 11, a grade 5 student, works on her learning modules at an evacuation center for residents affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kasiglahan Village, Rodriguez, Rizal, Philippines, November 27, 2020. "When the flood started to rise, the first thing on my mind was to save my modules. I forgot about my clothes, but not my modules. The last time there was a typhoon, we received a lot of clothes from donations, but I thought no one could give me back my modules," says Cabasines.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
Grade 5 student Lovely Joy De Castro, 11, takes notes while attending an online class using a smartphone, as schools remain closed during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Manila South Cemetery where she lives with her family in Makati City, Philippines, November 6, 2020. "I just hope that she finishes school, gets a good job, and ultimately finds a life outside this cemetery," says Castro's grandmother Angeline Delos Santos on her granddaughter.Eloisa Lopez, Reuters
