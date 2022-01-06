THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 6, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Anti-vax protester wears PPE in protest A protester holds a banner at a rally against vaccine mandates outside the New York State Capitol in Albany, New York, U.S. on Wednesday. The United States has reported a record single-day number of 1,082,549 COVID-19 cases on Monday and brought the country's total number of cases to more than 56 millio Mike Segar, Reuters

Drive-thru booster shots for riders in Manila Motorcycle riders from different delivery and ride-hailing apps receive their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the Manila City Hall Thursday. The city government set up a drive-thru system for the riders, open from 8am to 5pm, to encourage the frontliners to get their booster shots amid the rise in cases because of the Omicron variant. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Makati temporarily closes down Berjaya Hotel over quarantine breach The Makati City Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) implement the closure order against Berjaya Hotel on Thursday after supposedly allowing a Filipina who had returned from abroad to skip quarantine and attend social gatherings. The BPLO ordered the temporary closure of the hotel after the DOT revoked its permit as a multi-use facility. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vaccinations continue as PH logs record-high positivity rate A child receives a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Makati Coliseum on Thursday. Health authorities on the same day logged a record high 36.9 percent positivity rate and 17,220 new cases even as 11 laboratories were unable to submit data. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Celebrating the Feast of Epiphany Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Feast of Epiphany or Three Kings Day in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Thursday. Pope Francis on Wednesday during a general audience suggested people who substitute pets for kids exhibit "a certain selfishness,” and added the practice ”is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity". Yari Nardi, Reuters

Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform during dezomeshiki Members of the Edo Firemen Preservation Association perform Japanese traditional firefighting techniques during the New Year's fire brigades exercise in Tokyo on Thursday. The annual event called dezomeshiki features the Tokyo Metropolitan Fire Department doing various drills and a parade of firefighting equipment. Behrouz Mehri, AFP