THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 5, 2022

Record-setting price at Tokyo tuna auction A 211-kilogram bluefin tuna that was auctioned for about 16.9 million Japanese yen or around 145,290 dollars and bought jointly by Michelin-starred sushi restaurant operator Onodera Group and wholesaler Yamayuk is carried into a sushi restaurant after the first tuna auction of the New Year in Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday. Issei Kato, Reuters

Baclaran Church asks churchgoers for vaccination cards Churchgoers are asked to show their vaccination cards at the gate before entering Baclaran Church in Pasay City Wednesday. Churches and other religious establishments are still allowed 30 percent capacity indoors for under Alert Level 3 to curb the rising number in Covid-19 cases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Testing for COVID-19 in the cold Medical workers in protective suits collect swabs from residents during a city-wide nucleic acid testing following cases of COVID-19 in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China on Wednesday. China has so far locked down two cities, Yuzhou and Xián, affecting some 14.2 million residents, in an aggressive zero-COVID strategy ahead of the coming Winter Olympics and Lunar New Year. cnsphoto via Reuters

OVP's Swab Cab back in action People fall in line for free antigen testing service from the Office of the Vice President’s Swab Cab stationed at Tandang Sora cor. Visayas Avenue on Wednesday. The initiative is done in partnership with the Quezon City Government, OVP’s Angat Buhay, and UBE Express and comes as the country sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases with health authorities logging a 31.7 percent positivity rate on Thursday. OVP handout

'Home' consultation Dr. Rayson Dakanay talks to a patient remotely as part of his e-Konsulta Medical Clinic duty out of his home in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday. Dakanay says one of the challenges his group faces is how to make patients understand and fact-check information about COVID-19 amid the proliferation of inaccuracies about the virus. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News