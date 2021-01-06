THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 6, 2021

Back to curfews A street is pictured deserted in Metz, eastern France on Tuesday as a new curfew takes effect at 6 o'clock in the evening in 15 French departments to fight against the spread of the new coronavirus. France promised at the beginning of the year to speed up COVID vaccinations, but failed to silence critics who accused the government of "amateurism" over the slow start to its inoculation campaign. Jean-Christophe Verhaegen, AFP

Back to the cycle Employees of the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority clean and disinfect the Yodpiman Flower Market in Bangkok on Wednesday. The Thai government imposed further restrictions due to the fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus being experienced around the world. Mladen Antonov, AFP

Lighting a candle for Danilo Lim A lit candle sits on the office desk of the late MMDA Chairman Danilo Lim inside the agency's headquarters in Makati City on Wednesday. The retired general passed away Wednesday morning after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 29 during a routine screening as a frontliner. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Keeping watch over the devotees Devotees attend the novena for the Black Nazarene at the Quiapo Church on Wednesday as police keep watch to ensure their safety and to implement COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of the cancelled Traslacion, the image of the Black Nazarene will instead be put on display at the church’s balcony while more than a dozen masses will be held Saturday during the feast day itself. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News