THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 5, 2021

Tell the truth Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Old Bailey court in central London as the court rules on his extradition case on Monday. A court in Britain refused a US request that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Daniel Leal-Olivas, AFP

Soldiers help distribute vaccine to the people Workers unload Sinovac vaccines from a truck under police escort in Surabaya, Indonesia on Monday, as the distribution of as many as 3 million Sinovac doses goes out to various provinces. Southeast Asia’s most populous nation prepares to begin mass inoculations against COVID-19, with a priority on working age adults over the elderly, aiming to reach herd immunity fast and revive the economy. Juni Kriswanto, AFP

Zippier zipper lanes? Vehicles wait for their turn at a temporary junction on Commonwealth Avenue as the new zipper lane traffic scheme is implemented on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. The new scheme would allow vehicles to take turns in using counterflow lanes on both eastward and westward portions of Commonwealth Avenue. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Bubble dining in Pasay A restaurant personnel prepares a “dining pod”, an air conditioned and ventilated dining space where patrons can enjoy their meals with virtually no exposure to other diners, at a popular hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday. Restaurants are constantly seeking new ways to attract customers as the dining and tourism sectors suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News