THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 5, 2023

Air strikes damage buildings in Donetsk, Ukraine A man walks by a destroyed residential building in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry reported that 89 Russian soldiers were killed during a strike in Makiivka on December 31 carried out by Ukranian forces in response to a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets. Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP

Heavy rainfall as LPA affects Luzon, Visayas Pedestrians cross Taft Avenue amid heavy rains in Manila on Thursday. State weather forecaster has issued rainfall warnings due to a low pressure area west of Catbalogan, Samar, prompting suspension of classes in several areas in the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

PNP Chief Azurin offers courtesy resignation Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. shows his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday. Azurin heeded the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos for all police generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignation in a bid to cleans the PNP of officers involved in the narcotics trade. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Francis (seated Top L) looks at the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, on Thursday. Pope Francis will preside on Jan. 5 over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people. Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Waiting for flights Travelers wait for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. Airport operations are slowly returning to normal after a severe power outage and technical issues temporarily but severely impacted the country’s largest airport on New Year’s Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Prayers for Pope Emeritus and to the Black Nazarene People offer candles and prayers in front of the Black Nazarene beside a screen showing the image of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on Thursday. Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor today at a funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Rome attended by thousands of Catholics George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News