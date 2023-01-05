Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 5, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 05 2023 11:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Air strikes damage buildings in Donetsk, Ukraine A man walks by a destroyed residential building in the city of Lyman, Donetsk region on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s defense ministry reported that 89 Russian soldiers were killed during a strike in Makiivka on December 31 carried out by Ukranian forces in response to a wave of Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.Dimitar Dilkoff, AFP Heavy rainfall as LPA affects Luzon, Visayas Pedestrians cross Taft Avenue amid heavy rains in Manila on Thursday. State weather forecaster has issued rainfall warnings due to a low pressure area west of Catbalogan, Samar, prompting suspension of classes in several areas in the country. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News PNP Chief Azurin offers courtesy resignation Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. shows his resignation letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during a press briefing at the PNP Multipurpose hall in Camp Crame in Quezon City on Thursday. Azurin heeded the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos for all police generals and colonels to submit their courtesy resignation in a bid to cleans the PNP of officers involved in the narcotics trade.Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Francis (seated Top L) looks at the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI during his funeral mass at St. Peter's square in the Vatican, on Thursday. Pope Francis will preside on Jan. 5 over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people.Filippo Monteforte, AFP Waiting for flights Travelers wait for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Thursday. Airport operations are slowly returning to normal after a severe power outage and technical issues temporarily but severely impacted the country’s largest airport on New Year’s Day.Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Prayers for Pope Emeritus and to the Black Nazarene People offer candles and prayers in front of the Black Nazarene beside a screen showing the image of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI inside the Manila Cathedral on Thursday. Pope Francis paid tribute to his predecessor today at a funeral at St. Peter’s Square in Rome attended by thousands of CatholicsGeorge Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid to rest This handout photograph taken and released by The Vatican Media on Thursday shows officials preparing the casket of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica in The Vatican. Scarlet-clad cardinals, dignitaries and thousands of priests and nuns from around the world gathered to say goodbye to the German theologian, who stunned the Catholic church in 2013 by becoming the first pontiff in six centuries to resign.Handout, Vatican Media/AFP Read More: Lyman Donetsk air strikes Makiivka Ukraine Russia conflict LPA low pressure raea rainfall rainfall warning PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Azurin SILG Abalos courtesy resignation drug trade Pope Francis Pope Benedict XVI Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI Pope Benedict Vatican Pope Benedict funeral NAIA NAIA Terminal 3 travelers travel air travel NAIA power outage Manila Cathedral Black Nazarene /overseas/01/05/23/putin-orders-ceasefire-in-ukraine-on-jan-6-7-kremlin/entertainment/01/05/23/watch-elisses-interview-about-mccoy-weeks-before-controversy/entertainment/01/05/23/teen-clash-teaser-reveals-aljon-jaydas-conflict/entertainment/01/05/23/the-ransom-collective-to-hold-reunion-concert-on-feb-4/sports/01/05/23/pinoy-woodpushers-win-in-hk-youth-chess-tilt