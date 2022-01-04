Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 4, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 05 2022 12:01 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Dolomite beach with limited access under Alert Level 3

A man lies down on the controversial dolomite beach near the US Embassy on Roxas Boulevard on its reopening to the public on Tuesday. Amid the Level 3 threat with the rise of COVID-19 cases, authorities allowed only 100 persons inside for one hour for vaccinated individuals. ABS-CBN News

People queue for COVID-19 testing at Rizal Memorial

A health worker assists a hospital patient with her dextrose as she lines up with other people for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila Monday. The government raised the alert level to 3 in response to the sharp increase in the number of cases amid the threat of the Omicron variant. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

High-tech mask at largest consumer trade fair in Las Vegas

A staff wears an Airxom mask, which uses an active filtration technology to destroy organic and chemical pollutants and viruses including that which causes COVID-19, during a media preview event at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on Monday. The CES is one of the world's largest trade fairs but just returned to Las Vegas in person this week downsized because of the newly resurgent pandemic. Steve Marcus, Reuters

Flu meds, paracetamol unavailable in some drugstores; DOH denies shortage

A drugstore in Manila puts up a list of unavailable over-the-counter medicines on Tuesday. The Department of Health said there is no shortage of paracetamol and similar drugs for the flu, and it urged the public to avoid panic buying. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Quiapo Church closed as COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rise

Devotees offer prayers outside the Quiapo Church on Tuesday amid the ongoing Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene will be closed until January 6 amid the spike in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate in the country. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

