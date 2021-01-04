THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 4, 2021

Swearing in the US 117th House of Representatives U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi administers the oath of office to members of the 117th House of Representatives after being re-elected as Speaker in Washington, U.S. on Sunday. The COVID-19 pandemic loomed over the proceedings with House members required to wear face masks even when giving speeches and new members allowed only one guest while a plexiglass enclosure was set up on the floor where members who have been potentially exposed to the virus could vote. Erin Scott, Pool/Reuters

Indonesia gears up for mass COVID-19 inoculation Officers offload a box of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccines as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia on Monday. Indonesia, which has Southeast Asia’s highest number of COVID-19 cases, began nationwide distribution of the vaccine Sunday with mass inoculations scheduled to begin later this month. Nova Wahyudi, Antara Foto via Reuters

Back to the grind People wearing face masks and face shields as part of COVID-19 protocols fall in line to ride buses along EDSA in Monumento, Caloocan on Monday, the first regular work day of the year. Philippine health authorities reported 891 cases of COVID-19, Sunday bringing the country’s total to 477,807. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Manila residents back from provinces undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing and quarantine A health worker attends to returning Manila City residents at the San Andres Quarantine Facility, one of six designated facilities in the city, on Monday. Residents of the city who spent the holidays outside Metro Manila are required by the local government to undergo RT-PCR tests before returning to their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News