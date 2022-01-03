THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 3, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Israel announces approval of fourth Covid jab An Israeli health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a child at the Clalit Health Services in the central Israeli city of Modiin on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced the approval of the administration of a fourth vaccine to individuals as the Jewish nation prepares for another expected rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. Gil Cohen-Magen, AFP

Quiapo Church closes doors for cleaning Workers at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila conduct massive disinfection inside the church on Monday. Amid the spike in Covid-19 cases, the church closed their gates to parishioners and will resume on January 7, while masses are limited to online. ABS-CBN News

Government encourages people to get booster shots Residents receive their Covid-19 booster shots at the FilOil Arena in San Juan City on Monday as the government encouraged people to get the booster shot amid the rise in cases of the coronavirus. The government missed its revised target of inoculating 54 million fully vaccinated by December 31 last year by over 4 million individuals. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Public transportation's anti-COVID commandments People pass by a sign reminding commuters of COVID-19 protocols at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan City on Monday. The Department of Health announced on the same day that the Philippines is "high risk” for COVID-19 as the country’s virus cases increased by 570 percent to 2,057 from 307 the previous week, according to official data. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Crowd in NAIA amid COVID-19 Alert Level 3 and omicron threat Passengers check in for their flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday amid the imposition of COVID-19 Alert Level 3 in Metro Manila. The capital region has been placed under the said status due to the jump in COVID-19 cases since the tail end of December. The alert level is expected to cost the economy around P200 million and at least 100,000 jobs, according to the Department of Trade and Industry. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News