THE DAY IN PHOTOS: January 3, 2023

People use the EDSA Bus Carousel on first working day of 2023 Commuters queue for a ride at the EDSA Bus Carousel as people report for the first working day of the year on Jan. 3, 2023. The previously free ride implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic began charging fares on Jan. 1, 2023. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Revered football icon Pele's wake in Brazil People pay their last respects to Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes Do Nascimiento, a.k.a. Pele, during his wake at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Santos, Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Monday. Brazilians bid a final farewell this week to football giant Pele, considered by many as the greatest football player in history. Nelson Almeida, AFP

Thousands pay tribute to Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Basilica The body of the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (Joseph Ratzinger) lies in state at Saint Peter's Basilica for public viewing, Vatican City, on Monday. Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31 at his Vatican residence, aged 95. For 3 days, starting from Jan. 2, his body will lie in state at St Peter's Basilica until the funeral on Jan. 5. Ettore Ferrari, EPA-EFE

President Marcos heads to China for bilateral visit President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos wave before boarding a Philippine Airlines flight bound for China at Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Tuesday. President Marcos' trip to China marks his first bilateral visit to a non-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) country since assuming the presidency. Alfred Frias, PNA

COVID cases surge in Shanghai Patients on stretchers are seen at Tongren hospital in Shanghai on Tuesday. A senior doctor at Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital has said 70 percent of the megacity's population may have been infected with COVID-19 during China's huge surge in cases, state media reported on Jan. 3. Hector Retamal, AFP

Cubao Cathedral welcomes Black Nazarene The image of the Black Nazarene is brought to the Immaculate Conception Parish more popularly known as the Cubao Cathedral on Tuesday, less than a week before the Feast of the Black Nazarene. As a safety precaution against COVID-19, the image will be brought to various communities while the traditional Traslacion will be replaced by a “Walk of Faith.” Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News