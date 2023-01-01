MULTIMEDIA

How firefighters welcome the New Year

Text and Photos by George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Despite constantly monitoring, the personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Mandaluyong City makes sure that they don’t miss out on celebrating the coming New Year.

Station Commander Fire Inspector Joseph Canon says it is important for the staff to hold at least a small dinner party to ease their longing while being away from home and their families during the holiday.

While a few of them are busy preparing for their early Media Noche, others conduct the routine checking of their equipment and vehicles before patrolling their area of responsibility.

The team makes their rounds in fire-hazard areas in Mandaluyong while handing out fliers containing fire safety reminders. While residents are out on the streets partying, the BFP strategically placed firetrucks throughout the city for better response in case a fire breaks out.

This is how they spend their New Year's Eve year after year:

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel conduct an inspection at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double check their gear while preparing for a small dinner party at a hall inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel cook meals for their small dinner party at a hall inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double-check their truck at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double check their truck at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double check their truck at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A view of the dispatch radio inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel rest in their quarters while monitoring inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel rest in their quarters while monitoring inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel have an early dinner party inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) firefighter speaks to his family via video call a few moments before their routine patrol at the Mauway Fire Sub-station in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel prepare for a routine patrol of their area inside the Mauway Fire Sub-station in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News A photo of BFP personnel during their previous holiday celebrations displayed inside their quarters at the Mauway Fire Substation in Mandaluyong on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel prepare for their routine patrol of their area of responsibility in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel conducts their routine patrol of their area of responsibility in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel hand out fliers containing fire safety reminders during their routine patrol in fire hazard areas of Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel hand out fliers containing fire safety reminders during their routine patrol in fire hazard areas of Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel hand out fliers containing fire safety reminders during their routine patrol in fire hazard areas of Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel strengthen their education campaign on fire safety as they hope for less fire incidents and the general safety of the public in 2023.