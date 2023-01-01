How firefighters welcome the New Year

Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel conduct an inspection at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double check their gear while preparing for a small dinner party at a hall inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel cook meals for their small dinner party at a hall inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel double-check their truck at the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022.George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A view of the dispatch radio inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel rest in their quarters while monitoring inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel have an early dinner party inside the Mandaluyong City Central Fire Station on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) firefighter speaks to his family via video call a few moments before their routine patrol at the Mauway Fire Sub-station in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel prepare for a routine patrol of their area inside the Mauway Fire Sub-station in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
A photo of BFP personnel during their previous holiday celebrations displayed inside their quarters at the Mauway Fire Substation in Mandaluyong on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022.
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel prepare for their routine patrol of their area of responsibility in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel conducts their routine patrol of their area of responsibility in Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel hand out fliers containing fire safety reminders during their routine patrol in fire hazard areas of Mandaluyong City on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) personnel strengthen their education campaign on fire safety as they hope for less fire incidents and the general safety of the public in 2023.