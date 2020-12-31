THE DAY IN PHOTOS: December 31, 2020

11 missing in Norway landslide A car has stopped where the road was swept away by a landslide in the town of Ask, Gjerdrum county, some 40 km northeast of the Norwegian capital Oslo, on Wednesday. Several houses destroyed by a landslide in the early hours of December 30. Many were taken to the hospital for treatment and yet more people are listed as missing as the rescue mission continues. Fredrik Hagen, NTB / AFP

DILG released list of allowable 'pailaw' People buy fireworks and other pyrotechnics at the Bocaue Fireworks complex in Bulacan on Thursday hours before the New Year’s eve celebrations. Local government units are given the authority to issue permits on the sale and use of consumer pyrotechnics or commonly referred to as “pailaw.” The following are allowed based on a list released by the DILG: Butterfly, Fountain, Jumbo Regular and Special, Luces, Mabuhay, Roman Candle, Sparklers, Trompillo, Whistle Device, and similar types of “pailaw”. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Making noise with modified ‘torotot’ A vendor peddles his modified blowhorn or “torotot” which uses a handheld air inflator pump compressor at the Bocaue fireworks complex on Thursday. The Department of Health discouraged the public from using the traditional blow horns or “torotot,” that could transmit the coronavirus disease through saliva particles in the air. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Manila bans private fireworks displays Various firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices for sale at the Divisoria market, Manila on New Year’s eve, Thursday. Use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices shall be confined only to authorized community fireworks displays according to the Manila City local government. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Novena begins for the Black Nazarene A lay minister blesses devotees and religious images with holy water on Thursday, the first day of the novena for the Feast of the Black Nazarene. For the first time, the traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene attended by millions of devotees every January 9 will not push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Looking forward to the new year A couple looks at the Metro Manila skyline during the year’s last sunset on Thursday, New Year’s eve. In a recent survey of 1,200 Filipinos, 79% percent of those polled said they remain positive towards the prospects of the coming year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News