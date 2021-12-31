Scores crowd Bagong SIlang market on New Year's eve

MULTIMEDIA

Shoppers flock to Bagong Silang market in Caloocan as New Year nears

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Scores of people, some wearing face masks improperly, crowd the Phase 1 market in Bagong Silang, Caloocan to shop for goods on New Year’s eve on Friday. Health authorities on Friday logged almost 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 10.3 percent as experts warned of a possible surge in infections due to increased mobility and relaxed health protocols.



