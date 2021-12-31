Scores crowd Bagong SIlang market on New Year's eve

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Shoppers flock to Bagong Silang market in Caloocan as New Year nears Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news Posted at Dec 31 2021 07:28 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Scores of people, some wearing face masks improperly, crowd the Phase 1 market in Bagong Silang, Caloocan to shop for goods on New Year’s eve on Friday. Health authorities on Friday logged almost 3,000 fresh COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 10.3 percent as experts warned of a possible surge in infections due to increased mobility and relaxed health protocols. Philippines posts 2,961 fresh COVID-19 cases on New Year's Eve Read More: coronavirus COVID19 New Year market Bagong Silang physical distancing social distancing Happy New Year New Year 2022 Caloocan /sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win/video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget/sports/01/02/22/football-west-ham-keep-up-top-four-push-with-win-at-palace/sports/01/02/22/indonesia-miffed-after-4-ruled-out-in-suzuki-cup-final