No more travel rush as New Year nears

MULTIMEDIA
No more travel rush as New Year 2022 nears
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Dec 31 2021 08:51 PM
A woman and her child wait among empty chairs of a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday, New Year’s Eve. Interzonal and intrazonal travel will still be allowed subject to some restrictions in the capital region after Metro Manila was declared to be under alert level 3 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15, 2022 amid the threat of the omicron variant.
