No more travel rush as New Year nears

No more travel rush as New Year 2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman and her child wait among empty chairs of a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday, New Year’s Eve. Interzonal and intrazonal travel will still be allowed subject to some restrictions in the capital region after Metro Manila was declared to be under alert level 3 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15, 2022 amid the threat of the omicron variant.