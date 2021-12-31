Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

No more travel rush as New Year 2022 nears

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2021 08:51 PM

No more travel rush as New Year nears

A woman and her child wait among empty chairs of a bus terminal in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday, New Year’s Eve. Interzonal and intrazonal travel will still be allowed subject to some restrictions in the capital region after Metro Manila was declared to be under alert level 3 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15, 2022 amid the threat of the omicron variant. 

Read More:  New Year   New Year's eve   bus terminal   travellers   commuters   omicron   New Year 2022  