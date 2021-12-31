Home for now: COVID-positive OFWs in Luneta quarantine facility

MULTIMEDIA

Temporary home: COVID-positive OFWs brought to Luneta quarantine facility

More than a hundred Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) who arrived at Clark International Airport are transferred to the Covid-19 Field Hospital in Burnham Green, Luneta, Manila on Friday after testing positive with the coronavirus. The hospital has been designated as the new quarantine facility for returning OFWs amid the Omicron threat.

