Home > News MULTIMEDIA Novena begins for the Black Nazarene George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 31 2020 05:23 PM A lay minister blesses devotees and religious images with holy water on Thursday, the first day of the novena for the Feast of the Black Nazarene. For the first time, the traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene attended by millions of devotees every January 9 will not push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Traslacion sa 2021 kanselado dahil sa pandemya Walang pahalik: Novena para sa Nazareno sa Quiapo Church, nagsimula na 'Patanaw imbes na pahalik': Ilang tradisyon sa Quiapo bagong-bihis sa pandemya