Novena begins for the Black Nazarene

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A lay minister blesses devotees and religious images with holy water on Thursday, the first day of the novena for the Feast of the Black Nazarene. For the first time, the traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene attended by millions of devotees every January 9 will not push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.