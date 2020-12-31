Home  >  News

Manila bans private fireworks displays

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2020 05:11 PM | Updated as of Dec 31 2020 05:32 PM

Various firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices for sale at the Divisoria market, Manila on New Year’s eve, Thursday. Use of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices shall be confined only to authorized community fireworks displays according to the Manila City local government.
 

