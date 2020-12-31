MULTIMEDIA

Making noise with modified ‘torotot’

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

A vendor peddles his modified blowhorn or “torotot” which uses a handheld air inflator pump compressor at the Bocaue fireworks complex on Thursday. The Department of Health discouraged the public from using the traditional blow horns or “torotot,” that could transmit the coronavirus disease through saliva particles in the air.