Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Making noise with modified ‘torotot’

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 31 2020 01:22 PM

Making noise with modified ‘torotot’

A vendor peddles his modified blowhorn or “torotot” which uses a handheld air inflator pump compressor at the Bocaue fireworks complex on Thursday. The Department of Health discouraged the public from using the traditional blow horns or “torotot,” that could transmit the coronavirus disease through saliva particles in the air. 

Read More:  New year   torotot   blowhorn   noisemakers   DOH   COVID-19   coronavirus  