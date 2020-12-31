Home > News MULTIMEDIA Making noise with modified ‘torotot’ Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 31 2020 01:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A vendor peddles his modified blowhorn or “torotot” which uses a handheld air inflator pump compressor at the Bocaue fireworks complex on Thursday. The Department of Health discouraged the public from using the traditional blow horns or “torotot,” that could transmit the coronavirus disease through saliva particles in the air. Paalala ng DOH: Huwag gumamit ng torotot, pito sa Bagong Taon Read More: New year torotot blowhorn noisemakers DOH COVID-19 coronavirus /overseas/12/31/20/taiwan-scales-back-new-year-events-tells-people-to-watch-at-home/news/12/31/20/mga-ospital-naglaan-ng-ibang-emergency-room-para-sa-mga-biktima-ng-paputok/overseas/12/31/20/us-most-prolific-serial-killer-samuel-little-dies-aged-80/news/12/31/20/akala-nila-fda-is-like-a-rubber-stamp-regulator-bemoans-disregard-for-authority/overseas/12/31/20/china-gives-its-first-covid-19-vaccine-approval-to-sinopharm