Marcos honors national hero Jose Rizal

MULTIMEDIA
Marcos honors Rizal
Malacanang News and Information Bureau
Posted at Dec 30 2023 05:17 PM
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. lays a wreath at the monument of national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal, in a ceremony at the Rizal Park in Manila on Saturday. Marcos led the nation on the observance of the 127th anniversary of the martyrdom of Rizal.
