Raising the flag on Rizal's death anniversary

Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP

Posted at Dec 30 2022 10:06 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and members of the first family pull a rope as they raise the Philippine flag during a ceremony to honor the death anniversary of Jose Rizal at Luneta Park in Manila on Friday. Rizal Day commemorates the execution of the national hero in 1896 on the orders of Spanish authorities.