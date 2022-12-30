MULTIMEDIA

Justice for Tumandok tribe killings

Mark Z. Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Human rights and indigenous people's groups stage a demonstration on December 30, 2022 calling for justice for members of the Tumandok tribe who were killed in police operations in Iloilo two years ago. Nine members of the Tumandok tribe who were opposing the Jalaur Mega Dam project that threatened ancestral and agricultural lands were killed in simultaneous raids by the police on December 30, 2020. The groups are still calling on authorities to hold those accountable through an independent investigation.

