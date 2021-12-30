New Year travellers rush to bus terminals

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Travelling home for the New Year Lisa Marie David, Reuters Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child drinks water as he waits to ride a bus going to the provinces, a day before the New Year's Eve, at a bus terminal in Paranaque City on Thursday. Long lines greeted commuters as many Filipinos are looking to go home for the New Year amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases logged by health authorities Thursday. Mga pasaherong pa-probinsiya para sa Bagong Taon, dagsa sa bus terminals Read More: New Year bus terminal commuters province coronavirus COVID19 /news/01/02/22/linemen-hailed-as-odettes-unsung-heroes-also/news/01/02/22/rizal-park-napuno-ng-basura-kasunod-ng-bagong-taon/entertainment/01/02/22/solenn-nico-celebrate-daughters-2nd-birthday/sports/01/02/22/nba-pistons-edge-spurs-in-ot-on-saddiq-beys-3-pointer/sports/01/02/22/nba-demar-derozan-wins-it-at-buzzer-again-for-bulls