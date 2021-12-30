New Year travellers rush to bus terminals

MULTIMEDIA

Travelling home for the New Year

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A child drinks water as he waits to ride a bus going to the provinces, a day before the New Year's Eve, at a bus terminal in Paranaque City on Thursday. Long lines greeted commuters as many Filipinos are looking to go home for the New Year amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases logged by health authorities Thursday.