Travelling home for the New Year

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:44 PM

New Year travellers rush to bus terminals

A child drinks water as he waits to ride a bus going to the provinces, a day before the New Year's Eve, at a bus terminal in Paranaque City on Thursday. Long lines greeted commuters as many Filipinos are looking to go home for the New Year amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases logged by health authorities Thursday. 

 

