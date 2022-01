Empty chairs at vaccination sites

MULTIMEDIA

Fewer people going to vaccination sites

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People wait among empty chairs at a vaccination site at the Ramon Magsaysay High School in Manila on Thursday. The OCTA Research group expressed alarm over the COVID-19 positivity rate in the Philippines after it rose to 4.5 percent last Wednesday, compared to the 1.1 positivity rate last December 21.