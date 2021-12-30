Home  >  News

Duterte signs largest national budget in history at P5.024-trillion

King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

Duterte signs P5-trillion 2022 national budget

President Rodrigo Duterte signs the P5-trillion 2022 national budget as legislators look on during the signing ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday. Next year’s national budget is the biggest in history which includes funds for addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. 

