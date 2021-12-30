Duterte signs P5-trillion 2022 national budget

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte signs largest national budget in history at P5.024-trillion King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo Posted at Dec 30 2021 08:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte signs the P5-trillion 2022 national budget as legislators look on during the signing ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Thursday. Next year’s national budget is the biggest in history which includes funds for addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette. Duterte signs P5.024-trillion 2022 national budget with funds for COVID, Odette Read More: Rodrigo Duterte national budget 2022 budget Odette PH COVID19 /sports/01/02/22/nba-demar-derozan-wins-it-at-buzzer-again-for-bulls/news/01/02/22/alamin-pagkakaiba-ng-sintomas-dulot-ng-omicron-delta-variant/sports/01/02/22/giannis-has-triple-double-in-bucks-6th-straight-win/video/life/01/02/22/throwback-symptoms-of-acute-kidney-injury/video/news/01/02/22/nurses-group-welcomes-sra-allocation-in-2022-budget