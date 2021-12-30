Cash assistance to Odette-affected families promised

Home  >  News

Duterte promises cash aid to Odette-affected families

Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo

Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:32 AM

President Rodrigo Duterte tends to victims of Typhoon Odette at an evacuation center in Bais City, Negros Oriental on Wednesday. Malacañang announced it will release a P5,000 cash assistance to all families affected by the typhoon. 

