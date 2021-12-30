Cash assistance to Odette-affected families promised

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Duterte promises cash aid to Odette-affected families Rey Baniquet, Presidential Photo Posted at Dec 30 2021 11:32 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Rodrigo Duterte tends to victims of Typhoon Odette at an evacuation center in Bais City, Negros Oriental on Wednesday. Malacañang announced it will release a P5,000 cash assistance to all families affected by the typhoon. Read More: Typhoon Odette Bais disaster duterte evacuation odette typhoon Duterte /news/01/02/22/linemen-hailed-as-odettes-unsung-heroes-also/news/01/02/22/rizal-park-napuno-ng-basura-kasunod-ng-bagong-taon/entertainment/01/02/22/solenn-nico-celebrate-daughters-2nd-birthday/sports/01/02/22/nba-pistons-edge-spurs-in-ot-on-saddiq-beys-3-pointer/sports/01/02/22/nba-demar-derozan-wins-it-at-buzzer-again-for-bulls