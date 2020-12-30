MULTIMEDIA

Honoring Jose Rizal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana leads the wreath-laying ceremony in commemoration of the 124th Anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose P. Rizal with Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairman Rene R. Escalante at the Rizal Monument in Manila on Wednesday. President Duterte on his solidarity message paid tribute to modern-day "Rizals," the brave frontliners who are currently serving the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.