MULTIMEDIA Fire hits Culiat community in QC Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 30 2020 05:46 PM Residents look at what's left of their community on Wednesday, a day after a fire hit Purok 2, Barangay Culiat in Quezon City. The fire, which reached 5th alarm, affected at least 50 houses and displaced some 100 families. Nasa 50 bahay, sumiklab sa Quezon City; 100 pamilya apektado