Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Fire hits Culiat community in QC

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2020 05:46 PM

Fire hits Culiat community in QC

Residents look at what's left of their community on Wednesday, a day after a fire hit Purok 2, Barangay Culiat in Quezon City. The fire, which reached 5th alarm, affected at least 50 houses and displaced some 100 families.

Read More:  fire   fire aftermath   Culiat   Quezon City   Metro Manila fire   sunog  